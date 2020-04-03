Mohammed Atiku Speaks From Isolation Centre In Abuja Says He Is Well And Good

Listen to article

Mohammed Atiku, son of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has spoken from his isolation centre at the Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital, Abuja, where he is being treated for Coronavirus, saying he is well and good.

Mohammed , in a video posted by his father on his twitter handle, said he was brought to the isolation centre on 20 March, 2020 and that he had spent 12 days already

He said he hoped to be out soon as he is getting stronger. According to him, “I am currently on my 12th day here and I hope to be out soon – perhaps when my next test is taken and the results are favourable. I should be on my way out, hopefully.

“I decided to do this video so that I could speak about my experience to be of help to Nigerians.” Mohammed stated that when he was brought to the centre, he was asymptomatic in his first few days and nervous

“I was asymptomatic in my first few days here and nervous; I had a level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, especially being the index case here in Abuja. That was really the main challenge,” he said.

Mohammed added: “But day by day, I grew stronger, thanks largely to all the goodwill and prayers and support I got from a vast array of Nigerians many of whom I don’t know. My family and friends too and a whole lot of people. I thank God I am well and good.”

My son, @Mo_Atiku shares his experience with #COVIDー19 . Together, we can learn from his experience and work to defeat this pandemic for our common good. pic.twitter.com/h4lJ7xIPsx — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 2, 2020