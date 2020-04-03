Covid-19 Poem:PESTILENCE
From China came the illness
It has bestridden us with its unpleasantness
To humanity, it is sheer wickedness.
To the wealthy, it is a lockdown
To the needy, it is a knockdown
Pitiless Corona: everywhere is shutdown.
Share some relief materials with your neighbor
It is a favour, for a lifetime, they'll always harbour.
Maintain cleanliness
It is next to Godliness
It'll help contain this illness.
Obey government directives
COVID-19 is real: Don't say it is primitive
And that you have resistance that is native.
Obey the laws of lockdown
May we not get knockdown
Pray in this time of pestilence
For the Almighty's benevolence...