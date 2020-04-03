Covid-19 Poem:PESTILENCE 

Listen to article

From China came the illness

It has bestridden us with its unpleasantness

To humanity, it is sheer wickedness.

To the wealthy, it is a lockdown

To the needy, it is a knockdown

Pitiless Corona: everywhere is shutdown.

Share some relief materials with your neighbor

It is a favour, for a lifetime, they'll always harbour.

Maintain cleanliness

It is next to Godliness

It'll help contain this illness.

Obey government directives

COVID-19 is real: Don't say it is primitive

And that you have resistance that is native.

Obey the laws of lockdown

May we not get knockdown

Pray in this time of pestilence

For the Almighty's benevolence...