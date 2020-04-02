Gov. Uzodinma Innaugrates Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 LGAs
Earlier today, following the directive of the Imo State House of Assembly, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Executive Governor of Imo State inaugurated the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen for the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.
Recall that on the 31st March 2020, the Imo State House of Assembly unanimously told the Governor to as a matter of urgency, constitute an Interim Management Committee to oversee the activities of local Governments for effective management and governance in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.
His Excellency Sen Hope Uzodinma while adhering the directive of the Imo State House of Assembly in his wisdom approved the constitution of Interim Management Committee in the 27 LGA of Imo State and today swore them in and the chairmen are:
1. Bar. Emma Njoku - Aboh Mbaise
2. Chief Larry Obinna Chikwe - Ahiazu Mbaise
3. Chief Francis Onyeberechi - Ezinihitte Mbaise
4. Bar. Chidi Okechukwu - Ehime Mbano
5. Olemgbe Chike - Ihette Uboma
6. Hon. C. C ihejirike - Obowo
7. Mrs. Nkechi Mbaonu - Okigwe
8. Charles Mathew Ijezie - Onuimo
9. Chika Okoroike - Isialla Mbano
10. Gloria Mbadigwe - Idea to North
11. Mayor Obinna Nweke - Ngor Okpalla
12. Ambrose Nkwodinma - Owerri municipal
13. Chukwuma Ikeaka - Ideato South
14. Enyioha okechukwu - owerri west
15. Frank Onyejiaka - Nkwerre
16. Kenneth Uka - Isu
17. Emeka Iheanacho - Njaba
18. Cosmos Iwuagwu - Nwangele
19. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu - Orlu
20. Hon. Uchenna Osigwe - Orsu
21. Nze Nyerere Ogbonna - Oru east
22. Hon. Emma Mazi - Oguta
23. Amadioha Marcel - Ohaji/Egbema
24. Willie Okoliegwo - Oru west
25. John Eke - Mvaitoli
26. Engr. Lams ibeh - owerri north
27. Mr. Tony Jude iwuamadi - Ikeduru
His Excellency Sen Hope Uzodimma charged the Chairmen to be a good ambassadors of his Progressive Government of shared prosperity in their different LGAs.