Video: Inside Lagos COVID-19 isolation centre: Patients, beds, food, treatment

A former Commissioner for Sport in Ogun State, Biodun Olopade, has made available a video showing the inside of one of the isolation centres for the treatment of Coronavirus Disease patients in Lagos State.

It was obvious the video by Olopade, who has also tested positive to COVID-19, was shot at the isolation centre built by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc in conjunction with the Lagos State Government at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, formerly known as Onikan Stadium.

The video showed the inside of the isolation centre, with the cameraman going from one patient’s bed to the other.

Among those captured in the video were two foreigners.

One of them described the isolation centre as “perfect”.

The beds were the standard ones used in hospitals.

The environment was also clean.

At the time the video was being shot, food was also being served.

It was white rice and meat in a disposable plate.

The lady serving the food, who was properly kitted, did not know there was a video session on as she expressed surprise.

A Doctor was also around.

Two tablets in a hospital pack was displayed by one of the patients.

Most of the patients in the spacious isolation centre and well spaced out beds gave kudos to the facility and the Lagos State Government.

Drinks were also being served as the cameraman went around.

The video comes after the one shot on Wednesday by the #lagoscovidgang2020, earlier published by The Eagle Online.



