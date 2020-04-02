Covid 19: Umahi signs coronvirus , Dangerous related matters billinto law.

Listen to article

As parts of the efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state, Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi has assented into law Ebonyi state corona virus and other Dangerous Related Matters Law No 05 of 2020.

The law seek to prevent and contain the spread of covid - 19, lassa fever, cholera etc within the state.

Governor Umahi who signed the bill into law at the Governor's office, new government House, Abakaliki warned against hoarding of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services in the state, adding that such an act would be an offence.

He also said that artificial inflation of prices of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services constitute an offence.

The law also restricts movement into, or out of the state particularly the movement of persons, vehicles, bikes and trycyles into the state as earlier announced.

It equally prohibits gathering of persons in the state such as conferences, meetings, festivals, private events, religious services, visits and such events.

"It shall be an offence to artificially inflate the prices of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State.

" It shall be an offence to hoard foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State or refusal to provide foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State for people to buy.

"Where a person breaches any of the above, the culprit(s) shall be prosecuted in accordance with the Law and there shall be seizure and forfeiture of the foods, drugs and other essential goods to the State, and in addition, such forfeited foods, drugs and other essential goods shall be utilized for the purposes of alleviating the supply needs in the State.

Governor Umahi directed that the security agencies and indeed anybody or committee so designated by him shall effect and ensure strict compliance to the law.

He maintained that it has become imperative to stem the tide of the spread of Covid-19, Lassa fever, Cholera, save lives, reduce ill health and ensure that the economy in which the people of Ebonyi State operate does not become weakened and stretched.