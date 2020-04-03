To the deserving VC of A.B.U: Kabir Bala and his antagonists

Listen to article

“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” — Ida B. Wells, civil rights activist

I was inspired by this quote and enveloped by its spirit to tell the truth no matter the price I will pay for it. Sometime, some things are hidden and if not exposed, treachery will work and hunt the unknown people. That is why I dare to make it clear before the eyes of the world and light the darkness to take away the fabricated misconception of others and cast the truth for others to see the true picture of a genius man of confidence, a truthful worker and a great servant of his people; Professor Kabir Bala.

To err is man and to forgive is divine. To make a synonymous of this adage I will make a good comparison of the candid words of — Lao-Tzu, an ancient philosopher and founder of Taoism that professed that “A leader is best when people barely know he exists…when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will all say: We did it ourselves" indeed making a generous and knowledgeable figure to the top management of the most prestigious institution of West Africa is never a wrong decision but a pride because "we did it ourselves" and that is why I agree that a single bracelet doesn't make jingle.

As the former Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kabir Bala worked efficiently with educational charisma, foresight and vision that gave him feathers to fly and settle immaculately to the position of the Vice Chancellor of the most prestigious University in Nigeria. His arduous and victory as the Vice Chancellor spelt a lot of commendation to his dignified personality just like the Hausa proverb says "a cap fits its owner" and good works pay with gold just like we all agree that excellence is a bed of roses. To win the position of the new Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Professor Kabir beat 10 candidates shortlisted for the job, who initially applied for the position and defeated 17 in the academic contest. The whole activity was formal and the interview was structured on merit, all candidates were tested and measured base on standardization and the constitutional guidance of Nigeria Universities principles and the genius Professor Kabir Bala with his quantum of experiences of the job and administrative leadership with over 80 publications in national and international academic journals became at the top of the screening base on merit as conducted amidst intellectual committee of emeritus and uncorruptible judges. Tested and proven Professor Kab‎ir Bala emerged as the new Vice Chancellor of the university and dated to May 1, 2020 to assume office as slated in accordance of the A.B.U autonomy Council decree which is under the umbrella of all universities in Nigeria as provided by the NUC charter.

Professor Kabir Bala is an excellent academician that rose from the grace to the peak grace who was born in Kaduna state; Unguwar Kanawa, schooled in Kaduna State and Zaria, after his graduation from A.B.U he briefly worked with Amana Development Company before joining the service of lecturing with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as an Assistant Lecturer in 1985. Kabir Bala has his doctorate degree of Philosophy (PhD) in Construction Management in 2001 before excellently rose to professorship cadre of repute that impact in the educational circle of Nigeria and beyond as he was a visiting lecturer at the University of Abertay, Dundee, Scotland in 1995.

Professor Kabir is a versatile and vast tapping potential academician that has been an External Assessor for Professorial appointments of many academics for seven universities in Nigeria. He has attracted research grants from a variety of funding sources, and sourced the tune of fifty-five thousand Euros (€55,000.00) on 23th January, 2020 for developing the most giant institution. Professor Kabir has worked all his life in the development of A.B.U and making sure of its efficiency and adorable landscape. Professor Kabir is amazing and extraordinary in his work that earned him perfection as he was a two-time unusual Head of Department while as a junior staff from 2001 to 2006 and then from 2010 to 2014. He was the pioneer ICT Coordinator of the university from 2005 to 2006 and Deputy Dean Faculty of Environmental Design from 2006 to 2008. He also served as Director of Academic Planning and Monitoring from 2010 to 2013. He rose to become the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies and to the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration. In February 2013, he was appointed chairman of the Board of Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of the Building profession, and in October 2013, he was also appointed as a Member of the Board of the National Universities Commission (NUC), by the Nigerian president. However, Professor Kabir Bala is an External Assessor for Professorial appointments of many academics, for seven universities in Nigeria before winning the position of the Vice Chancellor of the school that was nurtured with his own blood, expertise, sacrifices, passion and dream.

Like the saying "what God has done no man should put asunder" and only antagonists dispose the perfect work of God and at most in leadership because leaders are made by God. It shocked Nigerians that on 31st of March, 2020 news bulleting came circulating that Zazzau Emirate Development Association (ZEMDA) rejected the victory of Professor Kabir Bala as the VC of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with unvalidated and justifiable facts to favour their lust of faction of "We versus Them." The announcement to many is share hatred and disgusting opinion that people perceived to it is because Professor Kabir Bala was not born in Zazzau. The Zazzau group opinioted that the strategy of the interview that made Professor Kabir Bala was base on three candidates when there were 17 candidates that applied for the position and many quit because of the rules and guidelines for the position. And another bound of contention is why this null coming from a specific group that call themselves 'Zazzau' not from other chamber.? I think we have past that age of do or die affairs?

At this era things are done base on merit and fairness and Nigerians are keen and very interested in this matter. To evert all anomalies that will jeopardized the good work that has been done and avoid fracas in the academic progress of Ahmadu Bello University all hands should be on deck to let water continue to pass under the bridge as what the Council Chairman of the University said " the allegation has no bases" and all the aggrieved members should forget their differences and work for the progress of the University. This turning of time will only make harm to the prospect of the institution than good in the face of the world and the best thing is to let a sleeping dog lie because bribery is the enemy of justice for a good leader that is made only fetch repute for his people.