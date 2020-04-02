FG establishes covid 19 testing center in Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE - FETHA).

Listen to article

The federal government has established a testing laboratory for the Coronavirus pandemic suspected cases in Ebonyi state to serve the South East region and it’s environs.

The Chief Medical Director, Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki,, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah said that the availability of the Laboratory would reduce anxiety among people of the State.

Dr Ogah pointed put that the Lassa fever testing machine at the Virology Center Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki was upgraded by the Federal Government to test for the coronavirus disease .

He commended the state government for establishing isolation and treatment centre in unity square and a holding area outside the one in Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, one in each of the zones.

The CMD stated that the hospital is doing everything within it's capacity to educate every patient in what to be doing at home to prevent the ailment such as hand washing, social distancing among other measures.

He also appealed to newsmen to make sure that every information they are releasing to the members of the public is confirmed and authentic because the world relies on them to be abreast of the latest development.

"We are being challenged by coronavirus pandemic. We are not permitted to talk about the result of the pandemic. We thank both federal and state for their contributions"

"We are happy to announce that the federal government has set up a laboratory for the testing of the virus. It will reduce anxiety. It is covering the zone. Isolation and treatment centres are in the state. We have 6 holding areas within the 3 zones."

"All these will help in tackling of the pandemic. The hospital management has provided sanitizers and enlightenment for patients. Some sanitizers are agents of exposing us to the virus. So far no case has been confirmed in the state."