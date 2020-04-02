Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Chides Presidency For Comments Against Prof. Wole Soyinka

Listen to article

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a PDP chieftain, former Aviation Minister, social critic and a human rights activist has condemned the presidency over its comment against Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Soyinka, had criticized Buhari over the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States. Buhari had ordered a 14-day lockdown in a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19. However, the Nobel Laureate had described the lockdown as unconstitutional.

But, Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu had urged Nigerians to shun Professors of Literary writings and rely on information from scientists on issues concerning diseases.

Reacting to the remark, Fani-Kayode maintained that Buhari was not even “fit to lick” Soyinka’s shoes.

In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “He said: “When he supported you in 2015, you hailed & praised him. Now that he has criticized you publicly about your handling of the COVID-19 pandemic you call him a “mere fiction writer” that “no-one should listen to”. That is a Nobel Laureate: a man whose shoes you are not fit to lick.”