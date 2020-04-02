UBA donates N28.5m to support prevention, control of COVID-19 in Borno

Listen to article

The United Bank for Africa Plc has donated N28.5 million to facilitate Borno State Government’s response to prevention and control of the Coronavirus Disease in the state.

UBA Regional Director, North East, Alhaji Salihu Ngulde, presented the cheque on behalf of the board and management of the bank to the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur Wednesday evening in his office at the Government House, Maidugur.

Salihu said the donation was to support th state government's efforts in containing the spread of the covid-19 disease in the state.

The UBA Regional Director added that the gesture was part of its social corporate responsibilities under the relief support programme of the bank to compliment government’s efforts and response in the fight against COVID-19.

“UBA shares the feelings of Borno State Government as it shoulders the issue of Internally Displaced Persons and now responding to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic", Ngulde said.

Receiving the donation, the deputy governor commended the management of UBA and assured that the money would be used judiciously for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 disease.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the high powered state government Committee on prevention and control of the COVID-19 disease in his remarks appreciated the gesture and said ," it was not the quantum of the amount that matters, but the spirit behind the donation."

He further called on philanthropists, well meaning individuals and corporate organizations to come to the iad of the state to facilitate its response in safeguarding the citizens of the state.

Usman assured the director that the donation will be judiciously used for the benefit of the people of the state.