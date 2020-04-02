Lagos Isolation Centre For COVID -19 Patients Releases Video

Listen to article

Patients of the Coronavirus Disease in one of the isolation centres in Lagos have jointly released a video.

The patients, both foreigners and Nigerians, released the video on Wednesday with the hashtag: #lagodcivdgang2020.

In it, they passed several messages to Nigerians, bearing different messages written on cardboards, papers and cartons among others.

Some of the messages were to say thank you to the health workers taking care of them, while others had words of encouragement for Nigerians and advice to stay at home.

One of them read: “Please stay home.

“Thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, Cleaners and all the health workers.

“Appreciate you.”

Another reads: “We are foreigners here and we are begging you to sty home for your relatives sake.”

Yet another: “Many thanks to the health workers.

“They have been a blessing.”

Another said in Hausa language: “Lagos mun good….”

Commenting on the video, the Lagos State Governor and COVID-19 Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: “Watching this #SomethingNewChallenge from the patients at one of our isolation centres made my day.

“They created the video to show that #COVID19 isn’t a death sentence but must be taken seriously.

“We thank our amazing health workers for their service. #StayHomeSaveLives.”