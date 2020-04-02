April 2: Learning about Prayer vs Practicing It

Listen to article

Prayer is the greatest privilege offered to a person in Christ. Satan knows that an individual is only as powerful as his/her prayer life. Therefore, he uses misconceptions about prayer to thwart our prayer potential. These misconceptions are hurdles we must overcome in order to receive answers to prayer. The first hurdle is the desire to read about the Bible and prayer rather than study the word itself and equip oneself for prayer.

We gain a false sense of satisfaction when we learn about something but don’t actually do it. We may think it is part of our lives, but it really hasn’t moved from our heads to our hearts, from theory to practice. The enemy, Satan, loves it when we read about what we should be doing but never do it; when we buy books on prayer and the Bible but never follow what they say. It’s like buying a cook book but never making the recipes. Many Christians read in the Bible about believers receiving answers to their prayers, and they feel inspired. They may say, “Daniel prayed, and Joseph prayed, and look at the results they received. “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective” (James 5:16). I should pray too.” However, they never commit to prayer.

We often have the false idea that if we know a great deal about prayer, somehow, we have prayed. You may say, “This is powerful. This can change my life.” However, if you don’t apply these principles to your life, you will not grow spiritually. “A major cause of unanswered prayer is becoming an expert in the knowledge of prayer but not a master in the practice of praying.” Note: God answers all prayers according to His Word, His Will and purpose for the earth based on our faith and trust in Him. Prayer changes things.The best approach to prayer is to pray.

Let’s pray: Father, I don’t want to be a hearer of the word only, but also a doer. As I understand the principles of prayer, help me to apply them in my life and to be a master in the practice of praying. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Judges 16-18; Luke 7:1-30

Practice Makes Knowledge Wisdom.