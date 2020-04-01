AHRC Needs your Support: Despite Pandemic, the Work of AHRC Continues:

Listen to article

Humanity is fighting one of the biggest challenges- a pandemic. This is an epidemic that started in one country and spread throughout the world. In this fight the heroes are health care providers: physicians, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, and public health experts.

But they are not alone. Their success relies on the advocacy of non profit organization that engage in outreach and education and we are one of these organizations.

AHRC's work does not stop with the outbreak of a pandemic. Just like the medical professionals do their part, advocacy organizations have to do their part to. Education, advocacy and outreach are part of the campaign against the spread of the COVID 19 novel corona virus.

In a crisis, donations, financial and even blood donations, go down. But the work has to continue. And organizations need funds to continue. In this spirit, AHRC makes this appeal for the support of its friends and believers in its mission. No amount is too small. Every donation counts. AHRC is determined to meet the current challenge facing all of us and determined to continue its diligent work to help those in dire need under these tough circumstances.

"We are not a wealthy organization with investments that fund our operation regardless of the daily, monthly or yearly fundraising levels," said Imad Hamad," AHRC Executive Director. "Our very survival is a function of the steady and continuous commitment of our generous friends and supporters whom we are grateful for," added Hamad.

To donate, please visit: www.ahrcusa.org for safe & secured donation

orvia AHRC PayPal donation: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=r0DWowtK1K2W5DZKLOKcEuscnjuUQ60-7OB9hCkCYWkXV6cj9NdO3_qPKCLdpl1vBXLZoG&country.x=US&locale.x=US