Disinformation: The Limits of Mendacity and Tomfoolry by Paid Hack Writers in Anambra

For quite sometime now, Anambra State and indeed Governor Willie Obiano has been pelted with an avalanche of false information by hired hands on the social media space.The alarming rate of fabrications and falsehood has increased despite the fact of the governor being at the forefront of the fight for the prevention of possible outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

There is no need mentioning names or cognomen applying their idle time to defame and blunt the socio-political and economic transformation taking place across the state.

When Governor Obiano alerted ndi Anambra on the impending onslaught of the Coronavirus, and set up the Covid19 Committee, all geared towards the safety of ndi Anambra. They called him an alarmist. To preserve lives he closed schools, workplaces and later markets yet they sought to diminish the import.

Even as the Governor is providing relief and stimulus package for the elderly and refunding of 10% tax to traders and businesses they claim he is on new tax drive. Worst of all the medical equipment procured by the government for designated Isolation centres across the state is now attributed to the donation made to hospital in the state weeks ago.

Why are our youths heartless and bereft of honour in pursuit of lucre?

No need for much talk here. For the benefit of the discerning, take a close look at the medical equipment in the photos and see the difference. Truth is constant, lies will always be found out...