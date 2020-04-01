APC Slams PDP for Calling for Disbandment of COVID-19 Taskforce

Listen to article

Our attention has been drawn to the statement by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus disease.

Ordinarily, we would have ignored the PDP as the party has shown cavalier attitude to the plight of Nigerians in their trying moments, but because the party could not recognise the urgency of the moment and tried to politicize the efforts of government in the fight against Covid-19, we decided to respond to their criticism.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said it had expected the PDP to make compensatory donations to the Nigerian masses which the 16 wasteful years of it's bad leadership and misappropriation of public funds had denied access to quality hospitals, social insurance and other amenities.

Instead of doing that, the party is asking the president to disband the Covid-19 Taskforce which has been working day and night to eradicate the virus from Nigeria and provide palliatives to the poor and vulnerable compatriots.

PDP should be told that this is not the time to criticise or point accusing fingers or make a mountain out of a molehill but time to make the necessary sacrifice for the overall interest of Nigerians.

Individuals, organisations and corporations have been making generous donations to assist the vulnerable and stop the spread of the virus but what has the PDP donated?

If criticism is what the PDP have to donate, we urge Mr. President and fellow Nigerians to ignore it as the party has shown that it has no interest in the welfare of Nigerians even in their trying moments.

Finally, we urge Nigerians to stay home and stay safe as well as obey the restriction order of the Federal Government.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders