CoVID-19: Oyo State Index Case Patient Discharged

The Oyo state government has discharged its index coronavirus patient.

This was made known in a statement by Adisa, chief press secretary to Seyi Makinde, governor of the state.

The index case in the state was reported on March 21 with a travel history to the United Kingdom.

According to the state government, the patient was released consequent upon the completion of his treatment at Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre, Ibadan.

“The American returnee had initially tested negative only for the second test to read positive,” the statement read.

“The index case had been on self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23.

“The index case was released after two consecutive negative tests.”

The statement also quoted Taiwo Ladipo, the state’s incident manager, as saying the confirmed case spent six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests.

“Ladipo said the released patient is well and very stable and is now back to his house,” it said

“He posited that the infectious disease specialist would be reviewing the patient for follow up action.”

The state government reminded residents that the dusk-to-dawn curfew (7pm to 6am.) had taken effect from Monday.

It advised the public to stay safe by following proper hygienic practices and observing social distancing.