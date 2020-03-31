COVID-19: Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ites) Accuses FG Of Negligence In The Spread Of Coronavirus

Listen to article

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria also known as Shiites, has blamed the Federal Government over the frequent spread of the Coronavirus across the country, saying, “government negligence resulted in the spread.”

The group at a press conference in Kano, said, “with deep sense of concern, we wish to express our dismay over the carelessness of the Nigerian authorities that led to the spread of the disease.

” The spread of the disease from onset due to the government indifference, disregard to the life and wellbeing of the citizenry and its inability to be proactive,” leader of the movement in Kano, Sheik Sunusi Abubakar Koki said.

Speaking through his member, Dauda Nalado BUK Kano, Sheik Sunusi said had it been government was proactive enough, the disease wouldn’t have spread so quickly from onset.

However, the Shiites urged Nigerians to endeavor to domesticate all guiding instructions that will stall the further spread of the pandemic that include the washing of hands with soap, using protective wears.

In the same vein, the movement called for the immediate release of their leader, Shiek Ibrahim Elzazzaki with other prisoners if the allegations making the rounds that an affected person was planted in the correctional center to infect the Sheik.

“We call for the immediate release unconditionally from the correctional center, which is overcrowded with prisoners and the one allegedly planted to infect our leader”.

He said, “we are aware of the situations at the correctional center in Kaduna and we call on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release our Sheik.”

Sheik Dr Sunusi said the movement has since embarked on public awareness on need to comply with experts advice on how to protect themselves.