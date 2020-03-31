Ebonyi testing centre for Coronavirus begins operation.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi, has announced that the State COVID-19 Centre of Excellence for testing of cases of Coronavirus is ready and is the 7th Coronavirus Testing Centre in Nigeria.

The Governor made this known during his periodic special broadcast at the New Governor’s office, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He said that with the assistance of the Federal Government, reagents have been configured to fit into the screening machines owned by the State Government.

Chief Umahi noted that 8 suspected cases were examined and they tested negative and would be accordingly discharged

He also announced that holding/observation centres have been established in 6 locations across the state on equality of zones, adding that with the three treatment/isolation centres being put in place and the check points at the various borders of the state, the state is battle ready to prevent the spread of coronavirus to Ebonyi State.

The Governor further stated that the directive on closure of all borders, entry and exit points of the state as well as ban on gatherings of religious worshipers, movement of Vehicle and persons in and out of the State, drinking joints, burials, wedding ceremonies and other social events are still in force except those on essential services.

He charged the political office holders at all levels and security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the directives of Government on the COVID-19 pandemic.