Let's Support Museveni On Lockdown &correct Him Where He's Wrong!

Uganda is under total lockdown for two weeks starting today. At this point I would say it's irresponsible to post things that convince people that Museveni’s lockdown measures are bad. Yes, we can argue about their implications but, right now, health & safety are the highest priorities. It’s obvious that Museveni doesn’t have a one size fits all panacea for this disease. If it were that simple it would already be in use worldwide, but we should all cooperate with the government in the next two weeks and see how it goes.

I know this is a hard decision for a lot of people especially businesses-- the economic fallout from this is going to be catastrophic, but there’s a lot we can do while off grid, e.g. reading books and planting food, if you are in the village. It was obvious that Museveni was gradually closing the country with his almost daily weekly press briefings, and I hope people had stocked enough food and supplies at home. But it was also obvious that his initial preventive measures weren’t working. For instance, people have been visiting one another. Some have taken offense, saying those self-isolating are overreacting. The state had to do something.

It's best to be prepared no matter what the final outcome of this virus is, I believe. I can tell you seeing how easily things fell apart with this happening in Europe and elsewhere. It jump started us into prepping for absolutely everything that could affect us. It has showed our weaknesses and what makes us most vulnerable and what we need to change to survive without currency or access to necessities otherwise easily obtained. The virus has exposed the weaknesses in our economy and banking system—there is no reserve money at Bank of Uganda, and there is no money for the NSSF to give out to people who have been saving with them for donkey years.

The 14 days under lockdown will not wipe the virus out, but it will definitely slow it down. Science is based on fact, not politics. The virus attacks the nasal and the throat passages first, then cough for up to 3 or 4 days. The primary way coronavirus (COVID-19) is spread is through sustained close contact with infected individuals. Those infected with coronavirus can be infectious for as long as 10 days after their fever ends. On average it takes about 4 days before symptoms begin to show after contact with the virus, however about half of infected individuals may not show any symptoms at all. Those who don't show symptoms can still infect other people, though. 14 days is the appropriate time to isolate if an individual believes they have been exposed.

Unfortunately, some people will die during lockdown.Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Most governments, all over the world, have already sacrificed them-its only God’s intervention that will save them. That’s why, in most countries now, in deciding whether or not it’s appropriate for someone to be tested for the new coronavirus, the doctor will consider risk factors, such as her age, general health, where she lives and works, her travel history and symptoms. If one has a cough, a fever or difficulty breathing, the doctor most likely will first test her for the flu or other potential causes of these symptoms.

The problem I see in Uganda now is that Museveni has banned any kind of public transport, and this affects the movement of the medical personnel too. He should have allowed Besigye and FDC to continue with their volunteer work of providing ambulances and food to the people that will need them during lockdown. Medical doctors, pharmacists or nurses with cars should be allowed to drive anywhere they want. I understand there was some problems during food distribution as people crowded up, and the state should have guided on this instead of totally banning politicians from giving out food and water.

Water is so important as a preventive measure—that’s why it should be free for the next 30 days. The virus starts in the throat, so warm water can wash it down to stomach acid which it can’t survive. Water is good health. With shortage of sanitizers, people could use it to wash their hands with normal soap.

Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the new coronavirus) may stay on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days, depending on surface, temperature, or other environmental factors. There is no evidence that COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, can infect people through food or that items imported from affected areas and shipped or mailed over the course of days or weeks are spreading COVID-19. So far, evidence suggests that it’s harder to catch the virus from a soft surface (such as fabric) than it is from frequently touched hard surfaces like elevator buttons or door handles.

Finally, lets accept that God is paramount in all this. Read the quran or bible during lockdown, and pray to Him to save us from the disease.Jeremiah 16:4 says,’They will die of deadly disease and no one to bury them’. ‘The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever’ - 1 John 2:17. Pray to God-He will save u...Amen. Thank you to all who sacrifice their life to help others. I pray for their health and safety. God bless you all and thank you.