All five coronaviros patients in Osun are doing fine -Commissioner for Health

The Commissioner for Health in Osun State, Dr Rafiu Isamotu today said all the confirmed cases in the state are cooperating and doing fine the in the isolation center.

Isamotu told The Nigerian Voice that the five patients are receiving adequate treatment and that they are in stable condition.

The National Center for Disease Control confirmed the three new cases of covid-19 for Osun today in addition to the two cases in the state.

Isamotu said the isolation center at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo which has just been completed for the purpose was well equipped with necessary facilities.

He said the state has seven ventilators and that the situation is still under control. He advised the people of Osun State not to panic.

"Yes, it is true. We have three new confirmed cases. I cannot give you more information because we have to respect the confidentiality of the patients. All I can tell you now is that they are stable and are in good condition", Isamotu said.