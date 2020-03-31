Gov Buni Appeals to Traders Not to Hoard Foodstuff, Hike Prices of Food Items

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Borno state has appealed to traders in the state not to hoard foodstuff or hikie prices of goods or foodstuff as a result of the Governemnts announced lockdown as part of measures taken by government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the state and country at large.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Malam Mamman Muhammed said any hike in prices of foodstuff or hoarding of food will definitely inflict more hardship on the innocent people.

It also urged the people to also complement government efforts in ensuring total prevention of the CIVID-19 pandemic bedevilling the world..

Recall that Governor Bunni directed the closure of the state entries or borders from Tuesday midnight to curtail citizens of the state from importating the dreaded Coronavirus disease into the state which presently has zero status.

The statement added that Governor Buni has assured that his government has taken adequate measures to prevent and control the disease as well as established isolation centers with sophisticated equipments apart from constituting a high powered committee on Coronavirus led by the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.

The statement further stated that a Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Team was also established to closely monitor any suspicious case while imploring the citizens of th state to continue to adhere strictly to the medical advises given by the health experts, social distancing, social gathering and washing of hands with soap or use sanitiser among others.