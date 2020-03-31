Umahi orders keeping 37 returnees, escapees in isolation centre for14 days

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has ordered that 37 returnees and escapees in the state be kept in self isolation centre for moving into the state after the closure of the state border.

He also ordered that the 37 persons be subjected to daily medical tests for 14 days following the pandemic coronavirus.

It could be recalled that the state government on Saturday ordered that all the borders in the state be immediately shutdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the state.

"I ordered that no mass transit should be allowed carrying people into the state from the borders or out of the state.

"But 30 persons in the state were said to have entered the bush and cross to one of the borders where they entered a truck and escaped. The 30 persons were covered with tapoline.

"I am quarantining whoever that escaped. We have 30 Ebonyians that escaped through the bush. One trailer loaded them from the bush and we have seven persons from Abia, Cross River, Delta, Onitsha, and Rivers. So, we are taking the 37 of them and we have prepared a holding down centre in the stadium and we are going to feed them three times a day. The medical team is going to examine them and they are going to stay here for 14-days.

"Every day, we will be testing them. So, we feed them three times a day. There is a provision for them to bath. But my own order is that anybody who wants to escape means that he/she has coronavirus and it is shoot at site, that’s my directive to the service chiefs. Nobody will escape", the governor stated.