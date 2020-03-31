Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, A Survivor Of Narrates Her Encounter With COVID -19

Listen to article

For Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Monday, 30 March, 2019 will linger in her memory, that was the day she was discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba where she battled to live. She was struck down by the deadly Coronavirus.

Her journey to the dreaded IDH, began when she tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event. She felt ill thereafter and decided, as a responsible person, to self-isolate.

On Monday, she was the only young female discharged from the hospital among the five people who beat Coronavirus. There were four other men.

She recounted her experience in series of tweets on her twitter page.

“I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out!

“Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!

“The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit & stooling was unbearable. I’m a blood type A & #COVID19 dealt with me. I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled with coming forward, but I want to inspire hope.”

According to her, “Days after, the doctors shared a good news that I tested negative. I shared this news with family & friends! My blood sample was taken & I also tried to donate my plasmapheresis to help others. I hoped to be discharged.

“I waited to be discharged, but for two days, nothing happened. I was unsure of what was going on. Why haven’t I been discharged? Should I be in the same ward? Could I get reinfected? I was worried but remained calm.

“On the 3rd day, doctors said, “well, we worked with the info we had of you testing negative, but one result came back positive. You’ll stay a few more days. You know we take nose, mouth & sputum samples.