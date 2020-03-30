Coronavirus: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Confirms 20 New Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 131 Cases

Listen to article

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verifiedTwitter page. Nigeria now has 131 new confirmed cases of the virus.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases 2 deaths,” it tweeted.