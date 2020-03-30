Madumere salutes Tinubu at 68

Listen to article

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has joined other well meaning Nigerians to congratulate the former Governor of Lagos State and the national leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as he turns 68.

In a statement issued by his Media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, Prince Madumere showered encomium on the National leader of APC.

According to the statement, Madumere salutes Tinubu for his role and sacrifices with other patriotic Nigerians towards enthroning democratic governance in Nigeria.

He also commended Tinubu over his effort in bringing about the needed competition in the polity, describing him as a true statesman whose patriotism is never in doubt.

He also prayed God to grant him many more years with good health as he continues to contribute his quota towards realising Nigeria of collective dream.

"It is our prayer that God grant him many more years with good health as he continues to contribute his quota towards a Nigeria of collective dream.