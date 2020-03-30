TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL) Leader Tests Positive To Coronavirus

By Biafra Nations Youth League - BNYL
Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has confirmed its National President, Princewill Chimezie Richard have tested positive for Corona Virus. Addressing newsmen today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Richard Dianabasi said the BNYL leader tested positive because he received his brother who returned from Sweden days ago and who also tested positive at the quarantine unit in Lagos.

The group also accused President Mohammadu Buhari of doing a recorded video for national address, adding that it does not depict the character of a good leader.


