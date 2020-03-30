COVID-19: Hon. Akaegbobi Distributes Hand Washing Materials To Constituents

Listen to article

It was T.F. Hodge who said 'it is more substantial to represent a purpose, rather than just a title.

Standing on this age-long apothegm, the member representing Nnewi South Constituency Two in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi has distributed safety maintenance logistics to his constituents, as part of the measures to keep them safe from the trending Corona Virus pandemic.

The distribution exercise which kicked off over the weekend involved the four communities in the constituency, which are Ebenator, Ezinifite, Akwaihedi, and Ukpor, the Local Government Headquarter.

Speaking to National Light, the benefactor, Hon. Akaegbobi said the gesture was aimed protecting and maximizing the safety of his constituents against the ubiquitous Covid-19, which has been ravaging the world for months, and still counting.

While acknowledging that his representation does not stop at speaking for his people in the State House, but also extends to protecting and ensuring their safety at all times; he said the items would be situated at the strategic positions in each of the communities, including markets and other busy locations.

He further urged the constituents to properly utilize and take full advantage of the logistics, charging them to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and social distancing, especially by covering their noses and mouths regularly, by restricting and regulating their movement, and by adhering to the State Government's safety tips against the disease.

When asked his message to the people, Hon. Akaegbobi said, "My dear constituents, it is our fight, and we must be victorious.

"I feel your pains, my heart bleeds because I know the lock down of markets will have devastating effect on my people. It is very excruciating for us all in this trying times of global pandemic.The threat of corona virus has brought an untold hardship to us.

"I understand that most of you survive on daily income basis. The closure of markets and borders will in no small measure, deal with us severely, as prices of things skyrocket.

"The economic meltdown/depression with no cushion effect from government and with no access to daily income, posses a great danger to you all.

"In this trying times, I plead with you to put your faith in God, manage the little resources you have judiciously, knowing fully well that it is just for a while."

While commending the efforts of the Federal and State Governments so far in the fight against the disease; the lawmaker specially extolled Governor Willie Obiano for providing a stimulus package of not less than 35, 800 bags of rice to be distributed to people who are 60 years and above in all the 179 communities in the state. He also urged the State Government to provide a big place, where the people can buy food items at subsidized rate.

Speaking further, he charged those who have much, philanthropist, and other well-to-do individuals or organisations to extend "a helping hand" to others, in any possible way, so as to assuage the effect of the time on the masses.

Items distributed by the lawmaker included tapped buckets, liquid soaps and hand sanitizers counting above one thousand pieces.

In their separate reactions while receiving the items on behalf of their respective communities; the President General of Ukpor, Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu, and his Ebenator counterpart, Dr. Anthony Okechukwu appreciated the lawmaker for his kind gesture, which they described as apt and responsive, pledging to ensure their communities carefully handle and properly utilize the items.