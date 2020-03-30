AIG Chris Olakpe (Rtd.) Passes On

Listen to article

Chris Olakpe, former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, is dead.

He reportedly died on Sunday night at the age of 65.

A top LASTMA source told PM News that Olakpe was not sick and that he died last night, describing his death as very sad.

Olakpe was a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“We heard about it this morning. He did not show any sign of any sickness. We are really shocked,” he said.

Olakpe was born 5 June, 1954.

Olakpe was a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent on 17 July, 1980.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1982 and traversed various commands, including Bayelsa and Plateau where he served as Commissioner of Police.

He was also the Deputy Commandant of the Police Academy, Kano and Commissioner of Police of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Lagos.

A Member of the International Association of Bomb Technicians (IABT) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICAP), Olakpe rose to become Assistant Inspector General of Police before his retirement in 2014.

He was appointed LASTMA CEO on 2 November, 2015 by former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.