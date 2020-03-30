Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

Listen to article

The Lagos state government has discharged five coronavirus patients who were receiving treatment at Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The patients were discharged on Monday. According to the state government, the patients, who had been in quarantine for weeks, were finally discharged after multiple test results showed that they were now fully recovered from the disease.

Some of the patients who spoke on the condition of anonymity advised Nigerians to take protection against the virus importantly. They also called on the State Governor to grant better welfare packages for medical professionals.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.

“We can beat it, i want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and in no distant time, you will get out of here.

“I want to appeal to the federal government and Lagos State government that, they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly, so as to serve as encouragement to others.”

Nigeria now has a total number of 111 coronavirus cases spread across 10 states and the FCT.

Of the 111 confirmed cases, Lagos has 68; the FCT 21, Oyo seven and Ogun three.

Enugu, Edo, Bauchi and Osun all have two cases each while Ekiti, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna all have one case each.