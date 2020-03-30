Nigeria Records Another Death From Coronavirus

Listen to article

The Nigerian Government has announced the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Monday during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He revealed that Nigeria has 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, saying a majority of them were persons who came in from overseas explaining that the highest number of confirmed cases are in Lagos and Abuja because they serve as the major gateways to the country.

He also informed the gathering that all retired but able-bodied staff of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health were being recalled.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, informed the audience that the briefing would be a daily event in order to minimise the incidence of fake news in the country.

Mustapha stressed that the briefing would be the only approved briefing of the task force, although appearances on TV by relevant members would be allowed.

He announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a committee headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to care for the economic challenges that the situation may bring for the time being.