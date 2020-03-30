COVID-19: Borno State Has No Recorded Case, All Suspected Cases So Far Tested Negative.. Dr. Kwaya Bura

Listen to article

The Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura has confirmed Sunday that , so far there is no recorded case of COVID-19 in Borno state. He went further to say that the suspected cases that were isolated and tested so far were negative.

The. Commissioner disclosed this in an interview with journalists during the laucnh of Temperature Check, Hand Wash and use of sanitisers by all Motorists at NJimtilo checkpoint Maiduguri Sunday, noted that usually, two different tests are being observed when suspects were isolated from people on suspicion of coronavirus infection. First is to determine the person's tempature which he said could be as a result of malaria fever or tyhypoid fever or stress or any other illness

"It is after the first test that if not satisfactory, the second test will be carried out on the suspect at the Abba Kyari Hospital Isoalation Center Bolori.

"Therefore, the suspected persons must willingly submit himself for the test following thier history of traveling to places that have recorded high coronavirus disease cases.

" So, Borno State Government has confirmed that the suspected COVID-19 cases isolated in the State Public Health and Emergency Operation Centres tested negative. The results of the suspected cases at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja were negative.

"Our State Public Health and Emergency Operation Centre is functional at optimal level and is fully ready to deal with any emergency in the state. The suspected persons were actually quarantined and closely monitored by the members of the State High Powered Committee on prevention, control and treatment of Coronavirus disease in the state", Kwaya Bura said.

He however added that every person coming into Maiduguri city must be tested at the check point or entry point and ensure that his or her hands were washed or sanitised before he or she will be allowed to join his or her vehicle and enter Maiduguri

According to him, the test has no age or gender limit. "It involves all and sundry as far as one is coming or entering Maiduguri from the checkpoint."

"And this is not only here in Njimtilo. It is also being carried out in other entry points into Maiduguri city like Dalori checkpoint for those coming from that axis and Cameroon Republic, Adamawa and Taraba states among others.

"Then Muna Garage checkpoint for those coming into Maiduguri from Chad Republic, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Kala Balge axis and among others.

"The other is the Shagari Low cost/Maimalari Cantonment checkpoint for those coming into Maiduguri city from Niger Republic, Damasak, Monguno , Gubio, Kukawa, Abadam, and Nganzai axis with a view to ensure the safety of the people against the covid-19 disease by way of prevention."