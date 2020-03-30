IGP sets up panel to probe Ondo explosion

Listen to article

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, has set-up a special investigation team to unravel the immediate and remote cause of the explosion that occurred at Ogbese near Akure, the Ondo State Capital last Friday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the team is headed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CP Maikudi Shehu.

He said the team is made up of police officers from the Police Bomb Disposal Squad (Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit) which is a specialized arm of the Police that oversees explosives and ordinance operations of the Force including controlled detonation, safe evacuation, sweeping, assessment, analysis, intelligence and investigations touching on bombs and all forms of explosives related incidents.

According to him, "The Investigation Team will work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) - the nation’s leading Research and Development Institution that is the sole repository of all geo-scientific data."

"The Agency has a state-of-the-art laboratory with the capacity and expertise to carry out a wide range of geo-scientific examinations including Laboratory/Forensic Examinations, Geochemical Analysis of Rocks, Minerals, Water, Sewage, Soil Samples and Site Investigations amongst others."

"The IGP hopes that with the involvement of NGSA, the quality and integrity of investigations into the explosion will be greatly enhanced."

The IGP enjoined the citizens especially those living around the scene of the incident to avoid the area so as not to tamper with the scene of incident and the ongoing investigations.

Adamu sympathized with the government and people of Ondo State particularly victims that sustained injuries and those that lost their property as a result of the incident.

The Police Chief called for calm and assures that the outcome of investigations will be made public.