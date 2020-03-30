TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Flight On Coronavirus Evacuation Crashes In Manila. No Record Of Survivors

A chartered medical evacuation flight carrying coronavirus emergency medical supplies on Sunday crashed during takeoff in Manila Philippines.

The plane carrying was heading to Japan amid the coronavirus outbreak crashed and exploded.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the WestWind 24 aircraft was taking off from Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport when it burst into flames and crashed.

Manila International Airport Authority added that it killed all eight persons on board.

“The flight, which was on a med-evac mission to Haneda, Japan, was carrying two passengers and six crew members.

“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident.

Two passengers were a 63-year-old Canadian man and a 58-year-old Filipino-American woman.

The airport authorities said the six Filipinos were three pilots, a flight mechanic, a doctor, and a nurse.


