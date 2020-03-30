Listen to article

Preamble

The title of this article, “ In the Supreme Court Judgment on Imo State Nigeria dies,” is solitarily a concise paradigm that captures the incredible tragedy of injustice at its capacity in contemporary Nigeria.

As sad and dishonorable as that judgment was, it is imperative to note the unfortunate hard truth that that embarrassing pronouncement was exactly what is obtainable in every sector of Nigeria’s life. So the headline is only a mirror that aptly conveys the grievous and alarming level of inequality, oppression, corruption, manipulation, abuse of power, brutality and leadership failures in Nigeria.

There will be no peace where there is no equity and justice

In the history of mankind, there has never been peace where there is no justice, and there has never been a story of someone going to heaven without first dying. But why do Nigerians expect peace in a country where there is no equity and justice? Why do Nigerians plant their tomato trees in deserts and expect to harvest wonders? Why do Nigerians put up the attitude that expresses that they want to go to heaven without dying?

Reggae legend Peter Tosh of blessed memory captured the above illusion better in one of his songs titled “Equal Rights”:

“Everyone is crying out for peace, yes

“None is crying out for justice

“Everyone is crying out for peace, yes

“None is crying out for justice

“I don't want no peace

“I need equal rights and justice.”

“…

“Everybody want to go to heaven

“But nobody want to die (father of the Jesus)

“Everybody want to go up to heaven

“But none of them, none of them want to die. …”

Wanton destruction of lives, favouritism, illegal proliferation of arms and evil are the order of the day in Nigeria. So in the midst of these atrocities it is an illusion to have peace in an avalanche of injustice, oppressiveness, chaos, inequality and brouhaha. God does not dwell in deceptiveness and evil. Stop the fasting and praying for Nigeria’s survival in churches and mosques now and pray for equity and justice, and practically take the correct steps and actions to see them happen. Additionally pray and equally work in making sure that qualified and capable hands are in leadership positions in Nigeria and other things will follow.

The hands of Nigerian leaders are stained with blood

Evidence of violence, brutality and killings have proven that human life no longer has value in Nigeria. In retrospect and in our contemporary society, the hands of Nigerian leaders are stained with blood through policy of hatred, political violence, corruption, injustice and silence on the face of evil.

The blood of these too many wasted innocent souls in Nigeria has formed oceans floating like condensed watery vapour in anger for justice, and the ire of God against Nigeria has been provoked and yet the evil committed every day against ordinary citizens is still very despicably in the increase. Hypocritically and worriedly, the astronomical level of silence and pretense in Nigeria by those that are supposed to stand up against evil has made the Devil jealous and very uncomfortable on his throne of cruelty. No matter how much Satan tried today to repent, repentance would be too late for him because the doors of change were unalterably closed against him billions of years ago. Nigeria is at the verge of getting to this point of irredeemable condemnation, and when the fire will begin to rage all the manipulators, myopias and self-acclaimed Goliaths will not escape the wrath of God and His judgment.

Nigeria must be renegotiated or it will collapse

Nigeria is a country artificially designed by the British people to fail with an expiration date, and it has expired and must be renegotiated, anything contrarily odiously brings further opprobrium and doom. “Put your conscience in” to test. And that draws my attention to another musical Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff. In his song “Remake the world,” he stated:

“Too many people are suffering

“Too many people are sad

“Too likable people got everything

“While too many people got nothing

“Remake the world

“With love and happiness

“Remake the world

“Put your conscience in the test

“Remake the world

“North, south, east and west

“Remake the world

“Gotta prove that are the best, yeah.”

What the British people did to Nigeria before they left in 1960 was evil. Nigeria as presently constituted is a fraud. We all must recognize this fact and sincerely work to fashion out Nigeria of our own, for the Nigeria we have today is the creation of the British people. Importantly we need a constitution we can call our own for what we have now is so fraudulent and contemptibly full of injustice and it did not emanate from Nigerians, but from a few northern military oligarchy who only myopically considered the interest of the north.

When the sweetness of a man enters into the head of a woman nothing else matters. So the juice of evil enjoyed by the northerners at the peril of other sections of Nigeria seems to have blindfolded their elites that they really don’t care how excruciating our pains get, but the time bomb against the evil union is tickling very fast. Sincerely restructure now before the explosion or say goodbye to Nigeria.

Nigeria Judiciary at its lowest ebb: Any hope for redemption?

The longevity of excessiveness of injustice and corruption in Nigeria has thrown every sector into disarray. But the sanctity of the last hope for the oppressed and unjust, the judiciary, is too sacred to be ridden with multiple allegations of corruption as accused lately. And the questionable judgments we have witnessed in recent times seem to lend credence to the allegations and make the accusation of incompetence against those at helm of affairs very weighty. Unfortunately the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the highest court with the last strike gavel of hope is disappointingly the uppermost culprit of the pointing fingers. How?

In the annals of Nigeria, we have never witnessed an election so full of violence and killings like the 2019 general election. It was the worst election after Nigeria’s independence in 1960, extremely manipulated, chockfull of intimidation and people’s conscience bought with money to vote. It was horribly terrifying and a tragedy. And to cap the calamity, the judiciary of Nigeria was reduced to a market square, as everyone became a political analyst because of the shameful, incredible and controversial decisions of the judges that failed common arithmetic.

Nigerians saw all the drama and the contentious Supreme Court decision on President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate saga. Equally Nigerians saw the controversial decision of the same Supreme Court on Buhari vs Atiku after 2019 presidential elections, saw the 2019 Supreme Court’s decision on Ekiti State governorship election - Olusola Eleka vs Kayode Fayemi - none of the decision reached on the above mentioned cases that was not provocative and a hot debate in the public court. But grudgingly and helplessly Nigerians still took all with mixed feelings. But that one on Imo State where the Supreme Court gave votes more than registered voters - Ihedioha vs Hope Uzodinma - was a hogwash decision that failed every standard. That was very hard for people to swallow, and Nigerians saw that as the height of all electoral injustice that took them out of their slumbers to street protests across the nation and to social media revolution. That decision was only a judicial murder against justice that promoted election fraud and intimidation, and it was a disaster. The inability of the Nigerian judiciaries to give sound judgments has crippled not only justice but also development.

If one again considers the unusual manner the Chief Justice of the Federation Walter Onneghen was sacked under this administration and replaced with Tanko Muhammad amidst controversy it became evidently clear that for Nigeria to really get it right the judiciary needs to be independent from the executive control. I hope that the Nigerian lawmakers will take a look at this direction.

Nigeria thrives on the evil of injustice and the pains of the oppressed

In every region that makes up Nigeria Igbos are the people with the least number of states. That means that they also get the least of federal allocation every month. Why? What is wrong if the numbers of states in every region are equal to each other for tranquility and peace? The Igbos have been fighting over the years to see this injustice changed to no avail. Will it not be fair if all regions in Nigeria have equal representatives of members in the House of Representative and Senate?

The Federal government of Nigeria proposed to borrow about $22.7b. According to president Buhari, the loan will be used on “infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth and employment generation, poverty reduction through social safety net programmes, governance and financial management reforms, among others,” but Igbo States where all deliberately excluded from the benefit and also Edo State. What kind of unjust and unprogressive country is this? But the excluded States will be part of the states that will repay the borrowed money. That thing which smells in he-goat is in he-goat. When leaders create problems they turn around to ask why. Why blame the Igbos who protest over their marginalization in Nigeria or ask for Biafra?

Conclusion

So in all the brutalities, cruelties, deceptiveness, scam and injustice highlighted in this piece, Nigeria must be renegotiated or else it tears into pieces. Once more, that dishonorable, embarrassing, shameful and shocking Supreme Court judgment on Imo State exposed too much the evil in Nigeria, and it was the last straw that broke the camel’s back because the judiciary was the last hope of any redemption.

It was in consideration of all the iniquities, gross abuse of power and injustice et cetera going on in Nigeria I came to the apt conclusion that, “In the Supreme Court judgment on Imo State Nigeria dies”.

Uzoma Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen writes from Vienna, Austria. [email protected]

+436607369050 (WhatsApp messages only)