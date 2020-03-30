Covid 19; Ebonyi police Command arrests 9 suspected Violators

Listen to article

No fewer than 9 persons have been arrested in Ebonyi state for violating the State government's ban on burial ceremonies and other social gathering as part of the measures to secure zero case of covid -19 in the State.

The State Commissioner for Police, CP Awosola Awotinde made the disclosure in Abakaliki during a joint briefing with the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji on update on preventive measures put in place by the State government on prevention of coronavirus in the state.

According to the Commissioner of Police , 2 persons were arrested in Ikwo Local Government Area while the remaining 7 were arrested in Ezza South Council areas.

The State Governor, Chief David Umahi had yesterday directed the State Commissioner for Police to immediately arrest the police officers and organisers of the burial ceremonies at Ikwo and Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

CP Awotinde said that the police officers who supervised the burial in Ikwo local government are also undergoing orderly room trail adding that measures have also been taken to ensure that men of the command and other security personnel involved in the enforcement of government directive were civil to the public.

He stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC has since last week commenced the sensitization of motorist on social distancing adding that the enforcement on the number of passengers in a vehicle would strictly be carried out.

He urged the people to cooperate with the security team on enforcement of the directives to ensure the state stays safe from the virus.

According to him; "the state government has further announced preventive and proactive measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading to the state. Consequently from Today, 28th March, 2020 all inter state travels and movement in and out of the state are suspended. The import of this is that there will be restriction of commuters in and out of the state".

"The security agencies will leave no stone unturned in enforcing these restrictions and all violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law. All identified entry and exit points in and out of the state will be policed to ensure there is no breach".

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Acting Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Barr Uchenna Orji said that all intra-State transport services would henceforth operate from the Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium Abakaliki.

He said that the state government has put in place all necessary arrangements to secure a zero case of coronavirus in the state adding that "yet there is no case of coronavirus recorded in the state but we have growing case of Lassa Fever and it's unacceptable to the government of the state".

"The campaign against coronavirus has been taken to all nooks and crannies of the state and we are satisfied with the increasing consciousness among the people".