March 30:  Active Belief in Action

The last step in our twelve action steps to prayer is to practice active belief – prove you are living in expectation. It is what Jesus meant by “seeking and knocking.” In Luke 11:1, when the disciples said, “Lord, teach us to pray,” Jesus taught them a model prayer.

Luke 11:9 is part of that lesson: “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” Jesus tells us in essence, “Don’t stop after you pray. Get up and look for what you asked for. You will find it if you seek it. It may be behind some closed doors. If that’s the case, then knock.” No door or barrier can stop what God has for you if you believe it’s yours.

When the devil tries to hold back your answer, just persist in knocking until the door falls down. This is the meaning of active prayer. Practice active belief and continue to live for God’s holiness and truth. God will bless you as you ask, seek and knock.

Use these twelve action steps as a guide to prayer, and make sure your life aligns with God’s will and purposes. As you learn to pray according to Biblical principles, you will become a powerfully effective believer.

Note: No doors or barriers can stop what God has for you when you believe and act accordingly!

Let’s pray: Our father, thank you for your wonderful words of encouragement to me. If I ask, seek and knock you will open the doors. My expectations are settled in you. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s reading: Judges 9-10; Luke 5:17-39

