TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

14 New Cases Of Coronavirus Infections Recorded In Nigeria - Bringing The Total Number To 111 Persons

By The Nigerian Voice
Listen to article

Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) , bringing the total number of infections to 111 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said, “14 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; nine in Lagos and five in FCT

“As of 09:30 pm, 29th of March, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death.”


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists