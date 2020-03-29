14 New Cases Of Coronavirus Infections Recorded In Nigeria - Bringing The Total Number To 111 Persons

Listen to article

Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) , bringing the total number of infections to 111 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said, “14 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; nine in Lagos and five in FCT

“As of 09:30 pm, 29th of March, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death.”