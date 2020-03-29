Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama Breaks Silence, Clarifies His COVID -19 Status

Listen to article

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has finally spoken on speculations that he may have been infected with the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The minister’s silence in the face of the ravaging pandemic had fueled speculations that he may be one of those who tested positive in Enugu State.

The rumour has been so strong in Enugu, the minister’s home state, leading to a press briefing by one of the chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State, Comrade Adolphus Udeh.

Udeh said a test conducted on the minister showed that he was negative of the virus.

Also in a press statement issued on Sunday by Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant (Media) to Onyeama, she said the minister was hale and hearty.

She said “The Minister and his aide were in Abuja at all material times.

“Furthermore, the Minister is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and all the members were recently tested and all found to be negative.

Earlier, Ude, the pioneer Deputy State Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, who spoke to journalists also debunked the rumours.

Comrade Ude, who is currently the Enugu state Coordinator of PMB Solidarity Movement said the allegations lacked facts since Onyeama is a member of the Presidential committee set up to handle the issues of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He disclosed that all members of the committee were tested and certified free from coronavirus disease before they were assigned the duty.

His words, “The truth is that the Foreign affairs minister Mr Geoffrey Onyeama is a member of the Presidential committee set up by the President to handle the corona virus problems in the country.

“I reliably gathered that all members of the committee were tested and certified to be free from coronavirus symptoms before they were called on board.

“Therefore, the report and insinuation of Mr Onyeama testing positive to corona virus symptoms are purely figments of imagination of his detractors.”

Udeh claimed that the rumour was sponsored by political detractors of Onyeama.