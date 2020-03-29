Tinubu Donates N200 Million To Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Listen to article

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday announced a N200m donation to the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Tinubu disclosed that N100m will be made available to the Lagos State government while the other N100m will be given to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

He made the disclosure via his Twitter handle while announcing that the annual Colloquium to celebrate his birthday won’t hold this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The tweets read: “Today, but for COVID-19 we would, as we have done for the last twelve years, have celebrated this day with the Bola Tinubu Colloquium. This year we could not but by God’s grace we will do so again.

“The circumstances this year prevents us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday but I would still like to mark the occasion.

“That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200m to fight this deadly virus. Pursuant to this pledge, N100m will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100m to the NCDC to support their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

“Together, we will overcome this terrible disease.” He said