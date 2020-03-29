Borno State closes entries into Maiduguri city

Listen to article

The Borno State Hugh Powered Response Committee on Coronavirus rose from it's Emergency meettng Saturday with a notice to close all routes linking Maiduguri city, the state capital from Tuesday, 31st March 2020.

A statement issued Sunday by the State Commissioner of Information and Home Affairs, Malam Babakura Abba Jatau said as part of the measures recently adopted by the committee to safegaurd lives and ensure the safety of all and sun dry in th state over the coronavirus pandemic, the high powered committee resolved to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus, especially as the number of infected people continues to rise in the country. Borno government will close down all entry points into the state from Tuesday, March 31.

The closure of the entry points is expected to last for two weeks in the first instance., Strating from Tuesday, 31st March 2020.

The statement also said that Governor Babagana Zulum has approved that only vehicles and trucks conveying food items, medicine, fuel and other such goods would be allowed access to the state.

It further restricted the number of passengers to be carried by all the commercial vehicles henceforth not to be more than three in public transport and not more than two in Keke Napep tricycle.

The statement also instructed civil servants in the state from grade levels one to twelve to stay at home or work from home except those on essential services. The ongoing verification exercise is also suspended.

Additionally, the statement advised all financial institutions operating in the state and commercial shops owners to provide hand wash containers or sanitizers and temperature monitoring facilities and equipment at all their operational points as well as ensure the maintainance of social distance in crowded or congested places .

The statement further said that government has put in place palliatives to cushion the hardship of vulnerable people in the state by ensuring that fuel, food, drugs and humanitarian and other essential services are available and sustained while urging everybody to be calm and intensify prayers for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.