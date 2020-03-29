COVID-19: Travelers Stranded As Soldiers Lock Up River Niger Bridge (Photos)

Listen to article

Travelers going to and from Delta State have been thrown into a serious dilemma, as soldiers totally blocked the ever-busy River Niger Bridge, restricting movement to and from the state.

The consummate blockage is in compliance with Delta State Government's ban on such movement, a directive aimed at preventing the pandemic and ubiquitous Corona Virus from spreading to the state.

Our reporter who monitored the enforcement reports that, out of frustration, some of the voyagers going out of the state were seen (late this evening) trekking across the lofty River Niger Bridge; while those going into the state were not allowed to cross over, even by foot.

Some of the blocked road users who spoke to our correspondent accused Delta State Government of wickedness, arguing that the state should have provided testing kits and apparatus to test those coming into the state rather than blocking people's movement without considering whether they have the disease or not.

It would be recalled that Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa had, ib a special broadcast on Thursday, 27th March, 2020, ordered a total shut down of the state's land boarders, with effect from 6:am, Sunday 29th March, 2020.