Students unveil COVID-19 volunteers project

In a bid to complement government efforts towards combating the global coronavirus pandemic, the Muslim Students' Society in Lagos State (MSSNLagos) has joined the campaign with the launch of COVID-19 Volunteers Project.

The Amir (President) of the Lagos State Area Unit of the students' society, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, made this known in an official press statement.

Dr. Ashafa revealed that with a deep sense of responsibility and utmost demand of this period, the group launches a Social Responsibility Project tagged "COVID-19 Incident Volunteers".

He noted that it has become glaring that the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic requires conscious synergy at this sensitive period. The current efforts of the government must be complemented without delay.

According to the students' leader, the project, Incident Volunteers, is meant to embark on continuous enlightenment, facilitation of grassroot support in terms of information and other appropriate volunteering services as may be complementary of the government strides.

"We have positioned standby volunteers across the state who are meant to facilitate this important task as they are also to coordinate welfare services deemed necessary by the initiative as at when due," he said.

Meanwhile, MSSNLagos also gladly lauds the gesture of Nigerian ministers for donating 50 per cent of their March salary graciously to support government efforts in combating COVID -19.

This, the student-based organisation, described as a welcome development, which shows a high sense of commitment to the welfare of the entire populace, hoping that other public officers will emulate this kind of initiative towards collectively winning the war against the Coronavirus.

Amir & Incident Leader, COVID-19 Incident Volunteers

08173291878