Osun on lockdown after discovering second case of Coronavirus 

Sequel to the discovery of the second case of coronavirua in Osun State, the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola today declared a total lockdown.

In a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, the governor said there would be no movement within the State during the lockdown.

He explained that those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty.

According to him "Following a review of our current situation, we have in addition to the subsisting measures taken in the past one week, decided to shut down all our boundaries, effective from midnight Sunday, March 29, 2020. In addition, a complete lockdown of the State will come into effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020

"We believe this is the way to go, if we must contain the spread of this virus. To this end, we urge citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last them for two weeks in the first instance.

"During the lockdown, there will be no movement within the state. The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements. However, those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty. Also, pharmaceutical and medical outfits will be allowed to open."