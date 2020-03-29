Mrs. Obiano Calls on Catholic Mothers to ensure Compliance with Coronavirus Guidelines.

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) to ensure compliance with Corona Virus prevention guidelines in the family.

Dr. (Mrs.) Obiano made the plea in a special message in Awka to mark Mothering Sunday in the Catholic communion on 29th March 2020. She made this against the backdrop of the global pandemic consequent upon the outbreak and ravages of Corona Virus (Covid 19).

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme).

In her words: "We are in uncertain and challenging times occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic which has drastically altered our normal way of life. We should be celebrating on this special day, but we are called to put it off and shoulder the responsibility of ensuring the survival of our families and everyone by making sure we do the right things to avoid the threatening Covid-19 scourge."

Osodieme went ahead to say that, "as praying mothers, I have no doubt that once we observe the law to stay at home and practise basic hygiene; once we kneel in prayers and supplication to our God Who is ever merciful, he would listen to our plea and spare our families. Let us therefore guide our home aright in this trying times and celebrate later."

Osodieme and Catholic Women carrying the Oblate to the Alter in 2019

Further more, Osodieme urged the mothers to pray for the Government and all medical professionals who are working hard to ensure our safety, saying, "Let us all stay safe and strong as good Christians in the knowledge that we will come out this present challenge stronger and prosperous in our families, state and the nation."

The Mothering Sunday celebration of the Catholic women which is scheduled today has been postponed indefinitely in deference to the measures put in place by government and other relevant authorities to check the spread of Corona Virus.