Everyone Is Needed At This Time!

Certain individuals, organisations and even religious bodies before now would usually advise that no one should depend on the government, especially when talking about jobs and all that. So now that we have such a situation at hand, the same group of people want everyone to depend on the government for palliative measures to be served. Is that not contradictory? Rhetorical question anyways!

What if, these organisations, individuals and religious bodies come together in their respective regions to palliate against the effect of this lockdown directives from both the federal and the state governments of Nigeria by making some provisions for those around their circles whom they could reach. This is not actually referring to organisations and individuals who have and are still making provisions to curb the spread of the virus.

How a great relief it would be if some affluent personalities in the society lend little help to people around them they know this lockdown would have great adverse impact on by providing cash or foodstuffs for them.

My mum told someone who had done that for her, and she is rendering to someone else also.

How awesome it would be if a big church provides foodstuffs for her members and other smaller churches around them if they could. Of course, that was what the early church did, breaking breads amongst one another. Although, I know one church that would do that, even though they have not had a case in their state, of which we pray it doesn't get there. It's Living Faith Church (a.k.a. Winners Chapel), Sabo-Gari, Kano State, Senior Pastor being Pastor Emmanuel Agi. What this Man of GOD does for His members baffles me. Others should emulate that! And this period is a best time to put it into practice!!

We shouldn't depend on the government alone on this. I am doing what I can to assist within my circle; though, it wouldn't be bad to receive from someone of higher status to me !

Let's together make Nigeria and the world a better place!!