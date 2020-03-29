President Buhari Felicitates With Tinunbu On His 68 Birthday

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians and the All Progressives Congress in celebrating a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 68th birthday on March 29.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari saluted Asiwaju’s courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary and broadminded leadership for the political party, extolling him for particularly taking the path of wisdom in solving problems.

According to him, the former governor has inspired great leadership in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the country.

The President also noted with delight that Tinubu had extended his large-heartedness to other states and the legislature, steadily providing a ladder for budding leaders to grow and contribute to national development.

“Asiwaju’s greatest strength lies in his ability to look beyond religious, ethnic and political stereotyping, and embrace the reality of Nigeria as one entity,” he remarked.

Buhari also noted that Tinubu had extended his warmth, acumen and experience to other parts of the country, particularly in difficult times like the current struggle against COVID-19.

He prayed to the almighty God to grant the APC national leader longer life, strength and good health.