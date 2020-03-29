APC Blasts Chidoka for Criticising COVID19 Taskforce

Listen to article

Our attention has been drawn to the irresponsible utterances attributed to the former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Osita Chidoka in which he called for the dissolution of the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a statement released to newsmen in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said Mr. Chidoka is a yesterday's man whose ideas have no relevance with the reality of the moment, saying President Muhammadu Buhari should ignore him because he has nothing to offer the nation besides criticism.

The Presidential Taskforce is too busy to be distracted by Chidoka, a man who has no other address besides petty politics.

When Chidoka's contemporaries are busy making donations in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 so as to help Nigerians, the failed former minister is busy finding faults with what he knows nothing about.

For goodness sake, is it the time to find faults with the government?

Must everything be politicised in Nigeria?

In a saner climes, the likes of Chidoka are supposed to be languishing in jail for maladministration over his irresponsible management of both the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Ministry of Aviation.

Mr. Chidoka should contend himself with the controversies that surrounded his tenure in office and stop his irresponsible media brags or shows.

While we commend the COVID-19 Taskforce for the great works they are doing, we also call on Nigerians to support the taskforce by obeying their directives among other things.

Finally, we urge Nigerians to stay safe and maintain their basic hygiene as we all fight to contain the spread of the virus.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders