COVID-19 RESPONSE: Anambra State Government Takes Delivery Of Medical Equipment For Isolation Centres 

Anambra state government today, Saturday, 28th March, 2020 took delivery of vital medical equipment and supplies that will be used at the three designated Coronavirus isolation centres in the state. The centres are Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi and Onitsha General Hospital.

The items include hospital beds and drawers, oxygen concentrator, electric suction, patient monitor, personal protective equipment (PPE) for care givers including protective masks, hand gloves and so on.

Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oliver Okpala thanked Governor Willie Obiano for supporting the work of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force by making the medical supplies available. According to him, “These items are in high demand globally as manufacturers are not meeting demand. It’s a challenging time for everybody but we are glad that Anambra state government was able to secure these. Luckily, we do not have a case of COVID-19 in the state at the moment, what we are doing at the moment is preparing and getting ready for any eventuality”.

To report suspected case of COVID-19, please contact Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC)on 08030953771, 08145434416, 08117567363, 08058967320.