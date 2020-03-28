Gov. Nasir el-Rufai Tests Positive To Coronavirus (Video)

Listen to article

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has tested positive for the coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19

The governor announced Saturday in a video broadcast that he has confirmed his test result. In the announcement, El-rufai said his test came out positive and self-isolating at this time. “The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.”

The governor had declared a curfew across the state in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19. ” My husband. the governor of Kaduna State, has tested positive for COVID-19. Please keep us in your prayers, said his wife Hadiza Isma El-rufai on her twitter page.