President Buhari's Meeting With Health Minister And NCDC Boss. See photos And Video

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on the latest developments over the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease.

The meeting came amid speculations that President Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had sneaked out of the country in a bid to get better healthcare.

Apparently in a bid to dispel the news that went further to claim Buhari was in Cuba, the Presidency released the video and photographs of the meeting, which also had the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Prof. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ehanire, who was at the official residence of the President, updated him on the pandemic and other health issues in the country.

NAN observed that the President, Ehanire and other dignitaries at the briefing observed the principle of social distancing being advocated by the World Health Organisation as part of precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 across the world.

Fielding questions from the State House Correspondent of the Nigerian Television Authority after the closed door meeting with the President, Ehanire said he was summoned to the Presidential Villa to give additional explanations on some health matters in the country.

The Minister said Buhari was satisfied with the activities of his Ministry and that of the NCDC so far as regard to the ongoing fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 89 cases of COVID-19, while the World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo also confirmed 3,778 cases of the disease in 46 African countries as at March 27, 2020.

The 43 ministers in Buhari’s cabinet had on Saturday in a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced donation of 50 per cent of their March salaries to support government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.