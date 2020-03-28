Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN)Lagos commends Sanwo-Olu, offers assistance

Listen to article

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria in Lagos State has offered to complement the state government's effort to curb the community transmission of coronavirus through optimised enlightenment and advocacy.

The Amir (President) of the MSSNLagos, Dr Saheed Ashafa, made the appeal in a press statement on Saturday.

While commending the proactiveness of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he appealed to Lagos residents to obey the government's stay-at-home directive.

This is as coronavirus confirmed cases have risen to 81 in Nigeria, with Lagos recording 52.

Ashafa said, "We commend the Lagos State Government on the various measures set in motion to combat the ravaging COVID-19.

"Indeed, there has never been a more challenging period in our history as a people, hence the proactiveness of the governor and his team and their desire to put an end to the scourge is equally unprecedented.

"We passionately appeal to Lagosians to respond positively to directives issued by the government and also put up appropriate synergy with the government. This remains the only valid means of ensuring a better output for all the efforts of the state government.

"As an organisation, the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit shall not relent in complementing government efforts particularly in the areas of advocacy and enlightenment and more importantly collaboration with the appropriate government representatives and agencies. We have set up a COVID-19 Incident Volunteers' platform to get this actualized."

He also advised members of the MSSNLagos "to cooperate and be willing to pay required sacrifice at this trying period for the entire humanity".

He subsequently prayed that "this terrible experience will soon become a thing of the past".

Meanwhile, the MSSNLagos urged members of the House of Representatives to consider donating their newly-purchased exotic cars to fight against coronavirus.

This, the students-based body said, would go a long way to show how the lawmakers love their constituents.

He also said it would serve as an unforgettable legacy for upcoming leaders in the country.

Ashafa appealed to the lawmakers to complement the efforts of their state governments and philanthropists who had already made donations.

He said, "The coronavirus has come to show us the essence of sacrifice, humanity, and humility. Our lawmakers should also follow this line. Leaders in the country must find ways to assist the masses and donate to the fight against the virus.

"For instance, lawmakers in Nigeria could show leadership beyond the words of mouth by sacrificing their newly-purchased exotic cars during this pressing period for logistics and other purposes that they could be used for.

"There is absolutely no better time to know a good leader than now. Donating these exotic cars will boost Nigerians confidence in Nigeria's democracy."

